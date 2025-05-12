Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 17, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 12-17, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT CHEESECAKE FT. NUTELLA®

A decadent chocolate and hazelnut spread cheesecake nestled on a cookies & cream crust, then crowned with smooth NUTELLA® and fluffy whipped cream.

CONFETTI MILKSHAKE COOKIE

A confetti sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles and topped with cake-flavored buttercream and a dollop of whipped cream.

BUCKEYE BROWNIE COOKIE

A decadent cookie featuring layers of chocolate brownie, peanut butter, and a smothering of melted semi-sweet chocolate.

STRAWBERRY CAKE COOKIE

A warm strawberry and vanilla cookie swirled with a fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with delicate white chocolate curls.

SKILLET COOKIE

A warm and gooey semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie topped with a scoop of vanilla bean mousse and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate. (edited)

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

TRES LECHES CAKE (HERE ALL MONTH LONG)

A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon—available all month long!

