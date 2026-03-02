Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 2-7, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

STRAWBERRY BISCOFF® COOKIE (NEW)

A Biscoff®-packed cookie from the melty center to the crunchy topping, finished with strawberry cream cheese frosting blended with house-made jam and a fresh strawberry slice.

CINNAMON SQUARE

A moist, fluffy cinnamon square marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter and smothered with a light vanilla cream cheese frosting.

SEA SALT TOFFEE COOKIE

A warm and delicious infusion of toffee and milk chocolate chips, topped with a dash of flakey sea salt.

GALAXY BROWNIE COOKIE

A brownie cookie smothered in a warm fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits.

CLASSICS MENU

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

COOKIE THINS:

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE THINS (NEW)

Thin, chewy chocolate cookies baked with cookies & cream pieces, complete with crispy edges.

