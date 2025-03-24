Crumbl Weekly Menu Through March 29, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 24-29, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Cookies & Cream Brownie – A dark chocolate brownie packed with cookies & cream pieces and semi-sweet chunks, crowned with white drop buttercream, sprinkled with cookies & cream pieces, and drizzled with chocolate ganache—available all month long!

Biscoff® Cake – Two layers of fluffy cake flavored with warm spices, complete with swirls of cookie butter frosting, melty cookie butter, and a crunch of buttery cookie butter cookie crumbs.

Pineapple Whip – A pineapple sugar cookie with a perfect swirl of a fresh, whipped pineapple-flavored topping.

Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee – A gooey and delicious combination of chocolate, toffee, and milk chocolate chips, all topped with a dash of flakey sea salt.

Strawberry Crumb Cake – A buttery strawberry cookie baked with white drops, topped with a milky glaze and a crunch of strawberry vanilla streusel.

Ultimate Peanut Butter – A peanut butter cookie stuffed with peanut butter and topped with a drizzle of melted peanut butter.

Source: Crumbl

