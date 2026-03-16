Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 16-21, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

ANDES® GREEN MINT BROWNIE (NEW) A rich chocolate brownie studded with Andes® Crème De Menthe pieces, topped with fluffy green buttercream, and finished with layers of smooth chocolate and more Andes® Crème De Menthe pieces.

MALLOW CREME COOKIE FT. LUCKY CHARMS™ A graham cracker and white drop-packed cookie finished with fluffy vanilla marshmallow frosting and magical Lucky Charms™ marshmallows.

KEY LIME PIE COOKIE A refreshing chilled graham cookie layered with zesty lime filling, then topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a fresh lime wedge.

CEREAL MILK COOKIE A soft cereal-inspired sugar cookie brushed with a milky glaze and topped with vibrant, fruity cereal.

CLASSICS MENU

PINK SUGAR COOKIE Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

ST. PATRICK’S CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of green sprinkles.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

THINS:

OATMEAL COOKIE THINS (NEW) Two chewy, cinnamon-packed oatmeal cookies with buttery, caramelized edges.

Source: Crumbl

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