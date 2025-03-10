Crumbl Weekly Menu Through March 15, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 10-15, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Cookies & Cream Brownie – A dark chocolate brownie packed with cookies & cream pieces and semi-sweet chunks, crowned with white drop buttercream, sprinkled with cookies & cream pieces, and drizzled with chocolate ganache—available all month long!

Key Lime Pie – A chilled key lime pie made with fresh lime zest and a buttery graham cracker crust, adorned with decorative whipped cream, and topped with a fresh lime slice.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Cookie – A chilled graham cracker cookie rolled in graham cracker crumbs and topped with cheesecake frosting, a pool of caramel, and sprinkle of sea salt.

Rocky Road – A chocolate cookie stuffed with gooey marshmallow and capped with semi-sweet chocolate chips and crunchy almonds.

Pink Doughnut – A soft vanilla cookie crowned with a luscious pink glaze and rainbow sprinkles, finished with a classic doughnut-style hole!

Kentucky Butter Cake – A warm yellow butter cake cookie smothered with a melt-in-your-mouth buttery glaze and topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

