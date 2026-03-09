Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 9-14, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

Weekly Rotating Menu

Cookie Dough Pie (New) A brown sugar and graham pie crust nestling a cookie dough-packed brown sugar cream cheese filling, all topped with fresh whipped cream, more cookie dough pieces, and mini chocolate chips.

Frosted Strawberry Cookie ft. Pop-Tarts A buttery cookie packed with strawberry filling, then covered in a pool of melted white drops, crushed Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, and flaky rainbow sugar.

Skillet Cookie A warm and gooey semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie topped with a scoop of vanilla bean mousse and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate.

Peanut Butter Munch Cookie A warm peanut butter cookie topped with milk chocolate, a crunch of peanut butter-coated cereal pieces, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Classics Menu

Pink Sugar Cookie Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

Cookies & Cream Cookie A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

Brownie Batter Cookie A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

Snickerdoodle Cookie A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

St. Patrick’s Celebration Cake Cookie (New) A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of green sprinkles.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.

Thins

Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins Deliciously crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and milk chocolate chips.

