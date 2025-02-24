Crumbl Weekly Menu Through March 1, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from February 24 to March 1, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Butter Cake – A warm, gooey butter cake baked with a crunch of sugar crystals, then topped with a delectable buttery glaze and a smooth vanilla bean whipped cream.

French Silk Pie – A chilled, creamy chocolate mousse pie laid over a cookies & cream crust and crowned with decorative whipped cream and chocolate curls.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Biscoff® Lava Cookie – A gooey mouth-watering cookie stuffed and drizzled with melty Lotus Biscoff® cookie butter spread.

Strawberry Cupcake – A vanilla cupcake cookie with a luscious swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting and a splash of white sprinkles.

Banana Caramel – A fluffy banana bread cookie topped with a swirl of caramel buttercream and a drizzle of caramel.

Red Velvet White Chip – A decadent red velvet cookie mixed with creamy white chips.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email