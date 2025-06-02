Crumbl Weekly Menu Through June 7, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from June 2-7, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

COOKIES & CREAM PIE

A chilled pie with a cookies & cream crust, smooth cookies & cream filling, and a finish of whipped cream and crunchy cookie crumbs.

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

A classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with house-made strawberry jam and a dollop of whipped cream.

SNICKERDOODLE CUPCAKE COOKIE

A warm cinnamon sugar cookie topped with cream cheese frosting and an extra dash of cinnamon sugar.

GALAXY BROWNIE COOKIE

A brownie cookie smothered in a warm fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits.

THE ORIGINAL PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our original recipe is back! An almond sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

CAKE BATTER BLONDIE COOKIE

A smooth cake batter cookie packed with white drops and a delightful splash of rainbow sprinkles.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email