Crumbl Weekly Menu Through June 23, 2025



Crumbl's latest limited-time desserts are from June 23-28, 2025. Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

BENSON BOONE’S MOONBEAM ICE CREAM COOKIE (NEW)

A mystical, magical chilled chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, crowned with vibrant moonbeam ice cream-inspired lemon, berry, and marshmallow toppings, and finished with a sweet white drizzle and a final sprinkle of cookies & cream.

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE (NEW)

A rich chocolate cheesecake nestled in a cookies & cream crust, topped with silky ganache, chocolate whipped cream, and chocolate curls.

LEMON CAKE

A double layer of tender lemon cake, stacked with lemon curd and lemon cream cheese frosting, then garnished with a fresh lemon slice.

CONFETTI CAKE COOKIE

A sugar cookie mixed with a burst of confetti sprinkles, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting, and a dash of confetti sprinkles.

RASPBERRY BUTTER CAKE COOKIE

A soft butter cake cookie infused with a burst of raspberry, finished with a buttery glaze, silky raspberry topping, and a swirl of creamy white buttercream.

SNICKERS® PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

Peanut butter cookie loaded with chopped SNICKERS®, crowned with caramel buttercream, SNICKERS® chunks, and a drizzle of smooth milk chocolate.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

