Crumbl Weekly Menu Through July 5, 2025



Crumbl's latest limited-time desserts are from June 30 through July 5, 2025.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

A double-stacked vanilla shortcake layered with fresh whipped cream and house-made strawberry jam.

S’MORES BROWNIE (NEW)

A rich, gooey brownie layered over a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with a cloud of marshmallow buttercream, a warm drizzle of milk chocolate, and a golden graham cracker streusel for the perfect crunch.

CARAMEL APPLE COOKIE

A cinnamon apple cookie topped with caramel cream cheese frosting, chopped apples, caramel, and a house-made streusel.

PATRIOTIC BIRTHDAY CAKE COOKIE

A cake batter cookie topped with smooth cake batter frosting and red, white, and blue sprinkles.

PATRIOTIC M&M’S® COOKIE (NEW)

A warm original cookie packed with a patriotic blend of M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies.

CORNBREAD COOKIE

A warm cornbread cookie smothered with honey butter glaze, then topped with a dollop of thick honey buttercream frosting and a drizzle of honey.

BENSON BOONE’S MOONBEAM ICE CREAM COOKIE

A cookie so good… we brought it back for an encore. 👏 A mystical, magical chilled chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, crowned with vibrant moonbeam ice cream-inspired lemon, blueberry, and marshmallow toppings, and finished with a sweet white drizzle and a final sprinkle of cookies & cream.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

