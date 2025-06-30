Crumbl Weekly Menu Through July 5, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from June 30 through July 5, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
- STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
A double-stacked vanilla shortcake layered with fresh whipped cream and house-made strawberry jam.
- S’MORES BROWNIE (NEW)
A rich, gooey brownie layered over a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with a cloud of marshmallow buttercream, a warm drizzle of milk chocolate, and a golden graham cracker streusel for the perfect crunch.
- CARAMEL APPLE COOKIE
A cinnamon apple cookie topped with caramel cream cheese frosting, chopped apples, caramel, and a house-made streusel.
- PATRIOTIC BIRTHDAY CAKE COOKIE
A cake batter cookie topped with smooth cake batter frosting and red, white, and blue sprinkles.
- PATRIOTIC M&M’S® COOKIE (NEW)
A warm original cookie packed with a patriotic blend of M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies.
- CORNBREAD COOKIE
A warm cornbread cookie smothered with honey butter glaze, then topped with a dollop of thick honey buttercream frosting and a drizzle of honey.
- BENSON BOONE’S MOONBEAM ICE CREAM COOKIE
A cookie so good… we brought it back for an encore. 👏 A mystical, magical chilled chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, crowned with vibrant moonbeam ice cream-inspired lemon, blueberry, and marshmallow toppings, and finished with a sweet white drizzle and a final sprinkle of cookies & cream.
- SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
