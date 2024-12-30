Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 4, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of December 30, 2024 – January 4, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Cookies & Cream Tres Leches Cake (NEW) – A fluffy dark chocolate cake soaked in classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and finished with a sprinkle of cookies & cream streusel.

Vanilla Crumb Cake ft. Golden Oreo® – A warm cookie mixed with GOLDEN OREO® cookie pieces then topped with a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting and even more GOLDEN OREO® cookie pieces.

Monster ft. M&M’S® Candies – A warm peanut butter dream brimming with M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies, oats, peanut butter chips, and semi-sweet chocolate drops.

French Toast – A fluffy, buttery cookie topped with cinnamon egg wash, a dollop of buttercream, a sweet syrup drizzle, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Churro – A warm cinnamon cookie topped with a swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The Original Pink Sugar – Crumbl’s original recipe is back! An almond sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

Cookie Dough – A brown sugar cookie topped with creamy cookie dough buttercream and chunks of cookie dough pieces.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

