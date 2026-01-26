Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from January 26-31, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

DUBAI CHOCOLATE COOKIE

A rich brownie cookie layered with crunchy kataifi and pistachio filling, finished with milk chocolate and a drizzle of pistachio cream.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT CHEESECAKE FT. NUTELLA®

A decadent chocolate and hazelnut cheesecake nestled on a cookies & cream crust, then crowned with smooth NUTELLA® and fluffy whipped cream.

LEMON CUPCAKE COOKIE

A lemon vanilla cookie topped with a swirl of zesty lemon frosting and a touch of white sprinkles.

WHITE DROP COOKIE FT. HERSHEY’S COOKIES ‘N’ CREME (NEW)

A scrumptious cookie mixed with cookies & cream chunks, topped with a mix of melty HERSHEY’S Cookies ‘n’ Creme and white drop pieces, and garnished with a HERSHEY’S Cookies ‘n’ Creme candy bar piece.

BROOKIE COOKIE

A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.

CLASSICS MENU

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.

CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®

Our classic warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

Our classic gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

Our classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE

Our classic fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

THINS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS

Delicately crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Source: Crumbl

