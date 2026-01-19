Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from January 19-24, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
DUBAI CHOCOLATE COOKIE (NEW)
A rich brownie cookie layered with crunchy kataifi and pistachio filling, finished with milk chocolate and a drizzle of pistachio cream.
BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON COOKIE FT. POP-TARTS®
A warm brown sugar cinnamon-stuffed cookie topped with a brown sugar cream cheese glaze and crumbled Pop-Tarts® toaster pastries on top.
STRAWBERRY CRUMB CAKE COOKIE
A buttery strawberry cookie baked with white drops, topped with a milky glaze and a crunch of strawberry vanilla streusel.
PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY COOKIE
A delectable peanut butter cookie topped with swirls of peanut butter mousse and tart raspberry topping.
CLASSICS MENU
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more oreo® cookie pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
THINS:
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS
Delicately crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Source: Crumbl
