Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from January 12-17, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

S’MORES BROWNIE

A rich, gooey brownie layered over a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with marshmallow buttercream, a drizzle of milk chocolate, and a graham cracker streusel.

COOKIES & CREAM SANDWICH COOKIE FT. OREO® (NEW)

A layer of vanilla buttercream and cookies & cream crunch filling sandwiched between two chilled cookies & cream cookies.

WEDDING CAKE COOKIE

A warm vanilla bean sugar cookie topped with an elegant swirl of vanilla and raspberry cream cheese frosting and a light crunch of white chocolate pearls.

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE COOKIE

A chilled graham cracker cookie topped with creamy cheesecake frosting and cool blueberry topping.

CLASSICS MENU

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.

CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®

Our classic warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

Our classic gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

Our classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE

Our classic fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

THINS:

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS (Only available on Thursdays!)

Delicately crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Source: Crumbl

