Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 11, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of January 6-11, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Mallow Sandwich – A fluffy, creamy center with brownie pieces sandwiched between two chocolate cookies made with OREO® cookie pieces. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake – A caramel cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with a drizzle of caramel, a sprinkle of sea salt, and a dollop of whipped cream.

Skillet Cookie – A warm and gooey semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie topped with a scoop of vanilla bean mousse and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate.

Galaxy Brownie – A brownie cookie smothered in a warm fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits.

Confetti Milkshake – A confetti sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles and topped with cake-flavored buttercream and a dollop of whipped cream.

Snickerdoodle – A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

Source: Crumbl

