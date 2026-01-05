Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from January 5-10, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

CLASSICS MENU

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®

Our classic warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

Our classic gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

Our classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE

Our classic fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

DUBAI BISCOFF® BROWNIE (NEW)

A decadent chocolate brownie topped with a crunchy Kataifi and Biscoff® filling, then topped with a white drop layer and a melty drizzle of Biscoff®.

CHOCOLATE VANILLA ICE CREAM SWIRL COOKIE (NEW)

A rich brown sugar cookie studded with crunchy waffle cone pieces, topped with a golden waffle cone streusel, and overflowing with a luscious chocolate-vanilla mousse swirl.

OATMEAL MARSHMALLOW COOKIE (NEW)

A chilled, chewy oatmeal cookie spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, kissed with molasses and vanilla, and crowned with a fluffy marshmallow cream cheese frosting.

ULTIMATE PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

A peanut butter cookie stuffed with peanut butter and topped with a drizzle of melted peanut butter.

Source: Crumbl

