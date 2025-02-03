Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 8, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for February 3-8, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake – A lemon cheesecake marbled with blueberry swirls, baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a tangy lemon slice.

Chocolate Crumb ft. OREO® – A warm OREO® cookie-filled chocolate cookie topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and a sprinkle of OREO® cookie pieces. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Churro Cake – Two tiers of cinnamon and sugar-coated cinnamon cake layered with crunchy streusel and creamy cinnamon buttercream.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Sea Salt Toffee – A warm and delicious infusion of toffee and milk chocolate chips, topped with a dash of flakey sea salt.

Brownie Batter – A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie – A buttery pie-inspired cookie rolled in pretzel pieces, adorned with whipped cream cheese topping, house-made strawberry jam, and more crunchy pretzel pieces.

Peanut Butter ft. SNICKERS® – A peanut butter cookie studded with chopped SNICKERS®, topped with caramel buttercream, a sprinkle of delicious SNICKERS® pieces, and a smooth milk chocolate drizzle. SNICKERS® is a registered trademark of Mars, Incorporated and/or its affiliates.

Source: Crumbl

