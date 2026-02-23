Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from February 23-28, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
YELLOW SHEET CAKE (NEW)
A soft golden vanilla cake topped with rich fudge frosting and finished with chocolate sprinkles.
MALLOW SANDWICH COOKIE FT. OREO®
A fluffy, creamy center with brownie pieces sandwiched between two chocolate cookies made with OREO® cookie pieces.
PINK VELVET CAKE COOKIE
A velvety cake batter cookie topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a delicate sprinkle of pink velvet cookie crumbs.
LEMON GLAZE COOKIE
A lemon cookie layered with lemon glaze and crowned with a fresh lemon slice on top.
CLASSICS MENU
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
THINS:
S’MORES COOKIE THINS
Two thin, chewy, buttery graham cookies baked with a melty marshmallow and topped with milk chocolate drizzle.
Source: Crumbl
