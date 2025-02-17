Crumbl Weekly Menu Through February 22, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for February 17-22, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Tres Leches Cake – A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie – A cookies & cream pie crust layered with creamy peanut butter filling, topped with swirls of whipped cream, and sprinkled with peanut butter cups and cookies & cream crumbs.

Key Lime Pie Cookie – Our refreshing classic key lime pie rendition includes a chilled buttered graham crust, zesty lime filling, whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a fresh lime wedge to squeeze on top.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Chocolate Cake Batter – A rich chocolate cake batter cookie swirled with fudge frosting and topped with chocolate cake batter cake balls and vibrant sprinkles.

Wafer ft. KIT KAT® – A classic cookie filled with crunchy KIT KAT® pieces, topped with a pool of milk chocolate and more deliciously crushed KIT KAT® pieces. KIT KAT® product is produced by The Hershey Company under license from Société des Produits Nestle S.A. Vevey, Switzerland, Trademark Owners.

Iced Oatmeal – A cinnamon oatmeal cookie smothered with a delicious vanilla cream cheese glaze.

