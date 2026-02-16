Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from February 16-21, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

BISCOFF® SKILLET COOKIE (NEW)

A lightly spiced Biscoff® cookie topped with fluffy mousse, finished with crunchy Biscoff® pieces and a drizzle of melty Biscoff®.

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

A true, classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with a tangy mouth-watering raspberry spread and a dollop of whipped cream.

S’MORES COOKIE

A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

BUCKEYE BROWNIE COOKIE

A decadent cookie featuring layers of chocolate brownie, peanut butter, and a smothering of melted semi-sweet chocolate.

CLASSICS MENU

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® cookie pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

THINS:

CAKE BATTER COOKIE THINS (NEW)

Two thin cake batter cookies complete with rainbow sprinkles, crisp edges and chewy centers.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email