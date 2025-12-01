Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 6, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are available from November 28 to December 6, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

HOLIDAY TREE CAKE (NEW)

A nostalgic vanilla sheet cake topped with a white drop buttercream, decorative garland-inspired red stripes, and a sprinkle of festive green sugar crystals.

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING (NEW)

A warm brown sugar cake drenched in a toffee glaze, topped with a smooth vanilla bean whipped cream dollop, and then finished with a toffee glaze drizzle.

SNICKERDOODLE SANDWICH COOKIE

Two chilled classic snickerdoodle cookies sandwiching a layer of vanilla cream cheese frosting finished with a white drizzle and a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar.

SEA SALT TOFFEE SKILLET COOKIE

A gooey toffee cookie crowned with fresh vanilla bean mousse, drizzled with milk chocolate and caramel, and finished with crunchy toffee pieces and flakes of sea salt.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE COOKIE

A buttery graham cracker cookie layered with velvety vanilla cheesecake frosting and a luscious swirl of tangy raspberry topping.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Source: Crumbl

