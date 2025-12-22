Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from December 22-27, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
PEPPERMINT ICE CREAM COOKIE
A chilled vanilla bean cookie mixed with chunks of peppermint pieces topped with a swirl of peppermint white drop frosting and finished with crushed peppermint pieces.
SALTED CARAMEL BROWNIE (NEW)
A gooey, fudge-y chocolate brownie topped with a decadent layer of caramel, a smooth semi-sweet chocolate drizzle, and a pinch of sea salt.
BISCOFF® ICE CREAM COOKIE
A smooth and delicious brown sugar cookie topped with buttercream made with Biscoff® cookie butter and crumbly cookie pieces.
SUGAR COOKIE FT. MOTHER’S® REINDEER GAMES™
A warm sugar cookie speckled with red and green sprinkles, topped with a pool of white chocolate and a Mother’s® Reindeer Games™ cookie.
FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE COOKIE
A rich chocolate cookie smothered in hot cocoa-flavored mousse and topped with fluffy mini marshmallows.
CINNAMON ROLL COOKIE
A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon streusel and swirled with vanilla cream cheese frosting.
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
Source: Crumbl
More Eat and Drink
Please join our FREE Newsletter