Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 13, 2025



Crumbl's latest limited-time desserts are from December 8-13, 2025. Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

COOKIES & CREAM COCOA MOUSSE CUP (NEW)

Layers of cocoa mousse, cookies & cream streusel, and dark chocolate cake, finished with marshmallow mousse, toasted marshmallows, chocolate drizzle, and cookies & cream pieces around the rim.

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

A velvety cheesecake baked on a rich cookies & cream crust, dripping with golden caramel, luscious ganache, and a sprinkle of crunchy pecan pieces.

HOLIDAY M&M’S® COOKIE (NEW)

A warm original cookie packed with a holiday blend of M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies.

HOLIDAY BIRTHDAY CAKE COOKIE

A scrumptious cake batter cookie topped with smooth cake batter cream cheese frosting and festive sprinkles.

S’MORES BROWNIE COOKIE

A decadent explosion of rich flavors including brownie, graham cracker, milk chocolate chips, and perfectly melty marshmallows.

MOLTEN LAVA COOKIE

A scrumptious dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

