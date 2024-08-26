Crumbl Weekly Menu Through August 31, 2024



Crumbl latest limited-time cookies for the week of August 26-31, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Square – A moist, fluffy pumpkin square marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter, smothered with a light vanilla cream cheese frosting, and topped with a sprinkle of warm spice.

S’mores Brownie -A decadent explosion of rich flavors including brownie, graham cracker, milk chocolate chips, and perfectly melty marshmallows.

Peanut Butter Blossom – An iconic peanut butter cookie rolled in white sugar and decorated with a rich swoop of fudge frosting.

Iced Oatmeal – Sweet and spiced—this cinnamon oatmeal cookie is smothered with a yummy vanilla cream cheese glaze.

Berries & Cream – A tango of strawberries and blueberries, topped with cool whipped cream and a smothering of blueberry topping.

