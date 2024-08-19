Crumbl Weekly Menu Through August 23, 2024



Crumbl latest limited-time cookies for the week of August 19-23, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Banana Pudding – Creamy banana-packed layers of velvety vanilla pudding and vanilla wafers topped off with fresh whipped cream and wafer crumbs.

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Cookie – Two chilled purple vanilla cookies sandwiched around delicious layers of triple-berry jam and light vanilla buttercream, then rolled in colorful star-studded sprinkles and topped with a star cutout.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry – A chocolate cookies & cream cookie smothered with fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate.

Waffle – A waffle cookie topped with a dollop of buttercream frosting and served with a side of syrup.

Lemon Glaze – A lemon cookie layered with lemon glaze and crowned with a fresh lemon slice on top.

Source: Crumbl

