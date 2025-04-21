Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 26, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 21-26, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

A true, classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with a tangy mouth-watering raspberry spread and a dollop of whipped cream.

PEANUT BUTTER CUP COOKIE FT. REESE’S

A classic peanut butter cookie topped with a pool of melted peanut butter chips, drizzled with gooey milk chocolate, and sprinkled with REESE’S peanut butter cups.

VANILLA CRUMB CAKE COOKIE FT. GOLDEN OREO®

A warm cookie mixed with GOLDEN OREO® cookie pieces then topped with a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting and even more GOLDEN OREO® cookie pieces.

CHOCOLATE COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces and studded with creamy white drops.

CONFETTI COOKIE

A warm, delicious vanilla sugar cookie packed with rainbow sprinkles.

CARROT CAKE (HERE ALL MONTH LONG)

Two layers of carrot cake mixed with warm spices, coconut, pineapple, and carrots, complete with a light glaze and vanilla cream cheese frosting, and topped with chopped pecans—available all month long!

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email