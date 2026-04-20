Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 20-25, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
BROWNIE DIPPERS (NEW)
A cup of rich, bite-sized, dippable brownie pieces sprinkled with powdered sugar served with a side of smooth fudge frosting and chocolate sprinkles.
WAFER COOKIE FT. KIT KAT®
A classic cookie filled with crunchy KIT KAT® pieces, topped with a pool of milk chocolate and more deliciously crushed KIT KAT® pieces.
CINNAMON ROLL COOKIE
A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon streusel and swirled with vanilla cream cheese frosting.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE COOKIE
A cakey cookie topped with silky whipped cream, freshly chopped strawberries, and a house-made strawberry jam.
CLASSICS MENU
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.
THINS:
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS
Deliciously crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and milk chocolate chips.
Source: Crumbl
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