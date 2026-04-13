Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 13-18, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

Weekly Rotating Menu

Confetti Cake Batter Cheesecake NEW A cake batter cheesecake studded with confetti sprinkles layered on a crunchy golden crust and topped with fresh whipped cream and more confetti sprinkles.

Cookies & Cream Milkshake Cookie ft. Mini Oreo® A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with Oreo® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a Mini Oreo® cookie.

Chocolate Cupcake Cookie A warm vanilla sugar cookie topped with a luscious bloom of fudge frosting and a pinch of chocolate sprinkles.