Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 6-11, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

DUBAI-STYLE CHOCOLATE SANDWICH COOKIE (NEW)

Two thin, crispy, chewy chocolate cookies sandwiching a layer of pistachio and Kataifi filling.

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN COOKIE

A warm blueberry cookie smothered in a buttery glaze and topped with a delightful crunch of blueberry muffin streusel.

SNICKERS® PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

Peanut butter cookie loaded with chopped SNICKERS®, crowned with caramel buttercream, SNICKERS® chunks, and a drizzle of smooth milk chocolate.

RASPBERRY LEMONADE COOKIE

A lemon cookie smothered with a marbled swirl of lemon and raspberry frostings infused with fresh house-made raspberry jam and finished with a tangy lemon slice

CLASSICS MENU

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.

THINS:

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE THINS

Thin, chewy chocolate cookies baked with cookies & cream pieces, drizzled with white drops, and complete with crispy edges.

Source: Crumbl

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