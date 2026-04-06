Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 6-11, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
DUBAI-STYLE CHOCOLATE SANDWICH COOKIE (NEW)
Two thin, crispy, chewy chocolate cookies sandwiching a layer of pistachio and Kataifi filling.
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN COOKIE
A warm blueberry cookie smothered in a buttery glaze and topped with a delightful crunch of blueberry muffin streusel.
SNICKERS® PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE
Peanut butter cookie loaded with chopped SNICKERS®, crowned with caramel buttercream, SNICKERS® chunks, and a drizzle of smooth milk chocolate.
RASPBERRY LEMONADE COOKIE
A lemon cookie smothered with a marbled swirl of lemon and raspberry frostings infused with fresh house-made raspberry jam and finished with a tangy lemon slice
CLASSICS MENU
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.
THINS:
COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE THINS
Thin, chewy chocolate cookies baked with cookies & cream pieces, drizzled with white drops, and complete with crispy edges.
Source: Crumbl
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