Crumbl is Celebrating National Cookie Day in 6-7 Style

Crumbl, the brand known for turning big flavors and little moments into something worth sharing, is celebrating National Cookie Day with a one-day offer that brings the viral 6-7 trend to life. On December 4th, customers who purchase a 6-Pack in-store will receive any 7th dessert free—a playful nod to social media’s 6-7 trend and a chance for customers to celebrate National Cookie Day.

“As a brand that’s always listening, we hear what our customers are excited about—and we meet them there with something that truly adds value,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-Founder. “National Cookie Day is already a celebration of joy, and this year we’re elevating that joy with this special 6-7 offer.”

Crumbl’s approach reflects its commitment to putting their customers first, by creating memorable experiences that feel fun, exciting, and perfect for sharing with others.

Whether customers are longtime fans or joining the Crumbl community for the first time, National Cookie Day offers the perfect chance to grab a free favorite from the latest holiday menu, share desserts with coworkers, or surprise a friend with a special treat! Crumbl, 6-7 means something delicious. Valid in-store only Dec 4. Any one free item per 6-Pack. While supplies last.

