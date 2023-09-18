Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through September 23, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of September 18-23, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Guava Cake – A warm vanilla bean cookie topped with a duo swirl of tangy guava-vanilla cream cheese frostings.

Monster ft. M&M’s® Candies – A warm peanut butter dream brimming with M&M’S® Candies, oats, peanut butter chips, and semi-sweet chocolate chunks.

New York Cheesecake – Inspired by the Big Apple—a chilly cheesecake cookie complete with a buttery graham base, vanilla cream cheese frosting, and a graham cracker crust streusel.

Cookies & Cream Milkshake ft. OREO® – A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with OREO® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a mini OREO® cookie. OREO® is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon ft. Pop-Tarts® – A warm brown sugar cinnamon delight, from the cookie to the brown sugar cinnamon filling to the cinnamon cream cheese glaze and the crumbled Pop-Tarts® on top.