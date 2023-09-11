Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through September 16, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of September 11-16, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Chocolate Cupcake – The crave-able pairing of chocolate and vanilla—a warm vanilla sugar cookie topped with a luscious bloom of fudge frosting and a pinch of chocolate sprinkles.

Apple Cider Muffin – A warm spiced apple cider muffin-inspired cookie slathered in apple cider glaze and cinnamon brown sugar streusel.

Strawberry Milk ft. Pirouline® – Inspired by a glass of strawberry milk—a chilled strawberry streusel cookie brimming with milky strawberry mousse, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a crunchy Pirouline® wafer straw.

Sea Salt Toffee – A warm and delicious infusion of toffee and milk chocolate chips, topped with a dash of flakey sea salt.

S’mores – Fresh off the campfire—a warm graham cracker cookie dotted with milk chocolate chips, then topped with a toasted marshmallow, a drizzle of chocolate, and a dusting of buttery graham cracker crumbs.