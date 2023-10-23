Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through October 28, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 23-28, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Carrot Cake – A spiced carrot cake swirled with cream cheese frosting and a crunch of pecan garnish.

Strawberry Cheesecake – A chilly cheesecake cookie with a buttery graham base, vanilla cream cheese frosting, house-made strawberry jam, & graham cracker crumbs.

Buttermilk Pancake – A warm pancake cookie topped with a buttermilk glaze and a buttercream dollop.

Pumpkin Brownie – A chocolate cookie topped with pumpkin cheesecake frosting, chocolate ganache, and brownie crumbles.

Honey Bun – A deliciously rich cinnamon cookie smothered with a honey butter glaze.