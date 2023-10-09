Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through October 14, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 9-14, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip – An autumn staple—a fluffy pumpkin spice cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Frosted Strawberry ft. Pop-Tarts® – Breakfast with a pop—a buttery cookie packed with strawberry filling, then covered in a pool of melted white chips, crushed Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts®, and flaky rainbow sugar.

Double Fudge Brownie – A thick brownie cookie topped with glossy chocolate glaze and freshly baked brownie bites.

Peaches & Cream – A chilled peach sugar cookie finished with fresh whipped cream and delicious peach topping.

Red Velvet Cupcake – A red velvet cookie topped with a swirl of delicious vanilla cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of crumbly red velvet cookie crumbs.