Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through November 4, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through November 4, 2023


Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 30 through November 4, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Dirt Cake – A chocolate cookie coated in cookies & cream crumbs and topped with fudge chocolate frosting, chocolate streusel, and a gummy worm.

Vanilla Sugar (Halloween) – A Halloween-themed sugar cookie mixed with orange and black sprinkles and topped with a vanilla buttercream frosting.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie – A cookies & cream pie base topped with peanut butter filling and a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter cups.

Pumpkin Roll – A pumpkin cookie with a blend of autumn spices, topped with a spiral vanilla cream cheese frosting.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see which cookie your local store is offering!

