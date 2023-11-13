Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through November 18, 2023

Michael Carpenter
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of November 13-18, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Peach Pie – A buttery pie crust topped with a silky peach pie filling and crumbly cookie pieces.

Churro – A warm and tender cookie bursting with cinnamon flavor, complete with a swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar

Triple Chocolate Chip – A chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chunks, creamy white chips, and thick milk chocolate chips.

Peanut Butter Cup – A classic peanut butter cookie topped with a pool of melted peanut butter chips and sprinkled with chopped peanut butter cups.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see which cookie your local store is offering!

