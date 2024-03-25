Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through March 30, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of March 25-30, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie – A buttery pie-inspired cookie rolled in pretzel pieces, adorned with whipped cream cheese topping, house-made strawberry jam, and more pretzel pieces for the perfect crunch.

Lemon Crinkle – A warm cake-y lemon cookie rolled in crunchy sugar crystals and sprinkled with fluffy powdered sugar.

Double Fudge Brownie – A thick brownie cookie topped with glossy chocolate glaze and freshly baked brownie bites.

Sugar (Candy Eggs) – A fluffy sugar cookie topped with a swirl of vanilla frosting and festively crunchy candy eggs.

Carrot Cake – Two tiers of carrot cake mixed with warm spices, coconut, pineapple, and carrots, all layered with a light glaze and vanilla cream cheese frosting, then topped with chopped pecans.