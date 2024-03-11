Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through March 16, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of March 11-16, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Mallow Creme ft. Lucky Charms® – Inspired by the iconic cereal—rich with white drops, vanilla marshmallow frosting, and Lucky Charms® marshmallows sprinkled on top.

Coconut Lime – A coconut lime sugar cookie topped with tart coconut lime frosting and a fresh lime wedge for you to squeeze on top.

Buttermilk Pancake – A warm pancake cookie topped with a buttermilk glaze and a buttercream dollop.

Mint Brownie Batter – A warm chocolate cookie packed with mint chips, then topped and baked with a gooey layer of brownie batter.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see which cookie your local store is offering!

