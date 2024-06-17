Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through June 22, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of June 17-22, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Mallow Sandwich ft. OREO® – A fluffy, creamy center with brownie pieces sandwiched between two chocolate cookies made with OREO® cookie pieces. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Strawberry Crumb Cake – A buttery strawberry cookie baked with white drops, topped with a milky glaze and a crunch of strawberry vanilla streusel.

Nilla Bean Cupcake – A delicious cakey vanilla bean cookie with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a dash of white sprinkles.

Cake Batter Blondie – A smooth cake batter cookie packed with white drops and a delightful splash of rainbow sprinkles.

Hazelnut Sea Salt – A browned butter cookie drizzled and stuffed with melty hazelnut spread and a dash of sea salt.

