Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through June 15, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of June 10-15, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Toffee Cake – A chocolate cake soaked in melty caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream and chopped toffee pieces.

Blueberry Pancake – A warm blueberry pancake cookie topped with a blueberry buttermilk glaze and a buttercream dollop.

Ultimate Peanut Butter – A peanut butter cookie stuffed with peanut butter and topped with a drizzle of melted peanut butter.

Mint Cookies & Cream – A chilled cookies and cream cookie frosted with delectable mint blue buttercream.

Kitchen Sink – An original cookie mixed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and rolled in a blend of salty potato chips and pretzels for the perfect crunch!

Source: Crumbl Cookies

