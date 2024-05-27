Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through June 1, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 27 to June 1, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Banana Split – A vanilla sugar cookie swirled with banana and strawberry mousse, finished with a drizzle of chocolate ganache, a dollop of whipped cream, and a cool pop of cherry.

Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee – A gooey and delicious combination of chocolate, toffee, and milk chocolate chips, all topped with a dash of flakey sea salt.

Cookies & Cream Milkshake ft. Mini OREO® – A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with OREO® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a mini OREO® cookie. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Cookie Butter Lava ft. Lotus Biscoff® – A gooey mouth-watering cookie stuffed and drizzled with melty Lotus Biscoff® cookie butter spread.

Cowboy Cookie – A warm oatmeal cookie packed with tasty semi-sweet chocolate drops, sweetened shredded coconut, and crunchy toasted pecans.

