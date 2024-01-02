Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through January 6, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of January 1-6, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Blueberry Muffin – A warm blueberry cookie covered with a buttery glaze and topped with a delightful blueberry muffin streusel.

Mallow Sandwich ft. OREO® – A fluffy, creamy center with brownie pieces sandwiched between two chocolate cookies made with OREO® cookie pieces.

Skillet Cookie – A warm and gooey semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie topped with a scoop of vanilla bean mousse and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate.

Confetti Milkshake – A confetti sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles and topped with cake-flavored buttercream and a dollop of whipped cream.

Galaxy Brownie – A brownie cookie covered in a warm fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits.

