Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through January 27, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of January 22-27, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea.

Strawberry Crumb Cake – A buttery strawberry cookie topped with a strawberry vanilla streusel and a milky glaze.

Cannoli – Two chilled buttery cookies sandwiching a cannoli-inspired filling and a layer of mini semi-sweet chocolate chips and then topped with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Cookies & Cream – A marbled dark chocolate and vanilla cookie topped with a white drizzle and crumbly cookies & cream pieces.

Peanut Butter ft. REESE’S PIECES – A thick peanut butter cookie packed with crave-able REESE’S PIECES candies.

Cinnamon Square – A moist, fluffy cinnamon square marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter and smothered with a light vanilla cream cheese frosting.