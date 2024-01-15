Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through January 20, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of January 15-20, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Vanilla Sugar – A chilled vanilla sugar cookie topped with a swoop of delectable vanilla buttercream frosting.

Graham Cracker Fudge Sandwich – A thick layer of fudge sandwiched between two honey graham cracker cookies and drizzled with a smooth semi-sweet chocolate.

Wedding Cake – A warm vanilla bean sugar cookie topped with an elegant swirl of vanilla and raspberry cream cheese frosting and a light crunch of white chocolate pearls.

Kentucky Butter Cake – A yellow butter cake cookie smothered with a melt-in-your-mouth buttery glaze.

Brownie Sundae – A rich brownie cookie paired with fluffy vanilla mousse, gooey hot fudge, rainbow sprinkles, and a cherry on top.

