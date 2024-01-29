Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through February 3, 2024

Michael Carpenter
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of January 29 through February 3, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

S’mores – A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

Vanilla Crumb Cake ft. Golden OREO® – A warm cookie mixed with Golden OREO® cookie pieces then topped with a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting and even more Golden OREO® cookie pieces. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Chocolate Mallow Cupcake – A chocolate cake cookie topped with a layer of fluffy marshmallow whipped cream, gooey chocolate glaze, and decorative white loops.

Sugar ft. Mother’s® Circus Animal® – A rainbow sprinkles cookie smothered with melty white chips then crowned with a Mother’s® Original Circus Animal® Cookie and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see which cookie your local store is offering!

