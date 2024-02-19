Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through February 24, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of February 19-24, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Lemon Cheesecake – A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with a creamy cheesecake frosting, a tart punch of lemon curd, and a fresh lemon slice.

Classic Peanut Butter – An iconic cookie bursting with peanut butter and decorated with a cross-hatch pattern.

Chocolate Cake Batter– A rich chocolate cake batter cookie swirled with fudge frosting and topped with chocolate cake batter cake balls.

Iced Oatmeal – Sweet and spiced—this cinnamon oatmeal cookie is smothered with a yummy vanilla cream cheese glaze.

Tres Leches Cake – A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.

More Eat & Drink News