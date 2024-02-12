Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through February 17, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of February 12-17, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry – A chocolate cookies & cream cookie smothered with fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and a drizzle of semi-sweet

Valentine’s Original ft. M&M’S® Candies – The tried-and-true cookie peppered with crunchy red, pink, and white M&M’S® Candies.

Molten Lava – A scrumptious dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Nilla Bean Cupcake – A delicious cakey vanilla bean cookie with creamy vanilla cream cheese frosting and a dash of white sprinkles.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see which cookie your local store is offering!

