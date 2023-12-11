Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 16, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 16, 2023


Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 11-16, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Black Forest Cake – A chilled chocolate cookie layered with tart cherry topping, fresh whipped cream, chocolate ganache, dark chocolate curls, and a cherry.

Ultimate Peanut Butter – A peanut butter cookie stuffed with peanut butter and topped with a drizzle of melted peanut butter.

Chocolate Crumb ft. OREO® – A rich chocolate cookie made with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of even more OREO® cookie pieces.

WONKA’S Wildly Wonderful Red Velvety Cookie – A totally scrumdiddlyumptious red velvet sandwich with a decadent center of vanilla cream cheese frosting, rolled in rainbow candy-coated chocolate chips and topped with a gold-dusted W.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see which cookie your local store is offering!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here