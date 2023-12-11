Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 16, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 11-16, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Black Forest Cake – A chilled chocolate cookie layered with tart cherry topping, fresh whipped cream, chocolate ganache, dark chocolate curls, and a cherry.

Ultimate Peanut Butter – A peanut butter cookie stuffed with peanut butter and topped with a drizzle of melted peanut butter.

Chocolate Crumb ft. OREO® – A rich chocolate cookie made with OREO® cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of even more OREO® cookie pieces.

WONKA’S Wildly Wonderful Red Velvety Cookie – A totally scrumdiddlyumptious red velvet sandwich with a decadent center of vanilla cream cheese frosting, rolled in rainbow candy-coated chocolate chips and topped with a gold-dusted W.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see which cookie your local store is offering!