Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through April 6, 2024



Crumbl Cookies' latest limited-time cookies for the week of April 1-6, 2024. Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Raspberry Butter Cake – A mouth-watering butter cake cookie fused with raspberry flavor, then smothered with a buttery glaze, a silky raspberry topping, and a dollop of creamy white buttercream.

Oatmeal Skillet Cookie – A gooey oatmeal cookie crowned with a scoop of vanilla bean mousse, a drizzle of butterscotch caramel, and finished with oatmeal cookie crumbles.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

Chocolate Cookies & Cream – A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces and studded with creamy white drops.

Key Lime Pie* – It’s not a cookie, it’s a pie—a chilled key lime pie made with fresh lime zest and a buttery graham cracker crust, adorned with decorative whipped cream, and topped with a fresh lime slice.

