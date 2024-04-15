Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through April 20, 2024



Crumbl Cookies' latest limited-time cookies for the week of April 15-20, 2024. Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Maple Cream Sandwich – Two luscious vanilla shortbread cookies sandwiching velvety maple cream cheese frosting with a decorative maple leaf on top.

Birthday Cake ft. OREO® – A thick cookie made with OREO® cookie pieces, covered in cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with more OREO® cookie pieces and rainbow sprinkles. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Cinnamon Square – It’s back! A moist, fluffy cinnamon square marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter and smothered with a light vanilla cream cheese frosting.

Red Velvet White Chip – A decadent red velvet cookie mixed with creamy white chips.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip – Our signature warm peanut butter cookie studded and topped with melty milk chocolate chips and peanut butter-flavored chips.

